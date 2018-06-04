Beatrice Marie (Staples) Otte (1951-2018)

FARMINGTON - Beatrice Marie (Staples) Otte, beloved mom, sister and friend, died on May 25, 2018 from an unexpected battle with cancer. Bea was born November 4, 1951 to George and Alma Staples of Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Bea attended Woonsocket High School and the Community College of Rhode Island.

Bea worked almost 30 years as a certified nursing assistant and medication technician, caring for patients at elder care institutions including Bayberry Commons Nursing Home (RI), Franklin Memorial Hospital (ME), Pierce House (ME), Sandy River Nursing Home (ME) and a group home in Rumford (ME). Throughout her working years, Bea also worked at Hasbro and sold Avon, House of Lloyd, and Melaleuca products to help support her family. Many remember her from children's parties where her most memorable jobs had her dressed as a clown or the Easter Bunny!

To many, Bea was known as the "Herb Lady." Her business "The Bea Balm Herb Patch of Maine" was an outlet of her love of gardening and love for people.

Bea exemplified the tangible, expressive and humble love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. With a selfless and deeply caring heart, she voluntarily provided Hospice care for her own mother and a few of her friends. Her love for others was fueled by her daily reading of the Bible. Bea was a true prayer warrior, constantly praying for others. Bea hosted missionaries regularly, volunteered in winter clothing drives for orphans, and sought to get God's Word into the hands of those who had none.

In her 50's, Bea's love for orphans and persecuted Christians brought her to Haiti, China, Thailand and the Philippines. She served on the board of directors for His Hands Support Ministries. In this process, God called her heart to adopt a seven year old son from China. He says that he has been changed forever because she followed God's desire for her to care for the orphans.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Alma Staples, her older sister, Joan Whipple, and her youngest brother, Robert Staples.

She is survived by her siblings, and their families: George (Sonny) Staples (NH), Alfred Staples (MA), Alma Hocott (RI), Joseph Staples (RI), Frank Staples (RI), and Tom Staples (MA). She is also survived by her children Phyllis Wheeler (MD), John Otte (ME), Joshua Otte (ME) and Matthew Otte (ME).

Her memorial service will be held on June 23, 1PM at Fayette Baptist Church, 39 Baldwin Hill Rd Fayette ME 04349. Donations may be made in Bea's memory to the Robert Williams Staples Love Expressed Fund (His Hands Support Ministries), PO Box 72, Peru, ME 04290. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.