Beatrice P. Kenney (1925-2018)

BURNHAM - Beatrice P. Kenney, age 92, went to be with her Lord Feb. 20, 2018, peacefully in her home with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 31, 1925 in Burnham, the fourth child born to Freeman and Harriot (Hattie) Patterson. She attended Reynolds Corner Grammar school and graduated from Unity High school as valedictorian of her class. She was an avid softball and basketball player.

She often talked about the year she spent in Texas with her uncle James and aunt Foss Patterson, out of high school. She worked as a waitress at the University of Texas Austin. On July 6th, 1946 she married her husband of 62 years Ernest Kenney. Throughout her life she worked as a teacher at Reynolds Corner Grammar school, Burnham Village school. Later in life her former students would say that she was their favorite teacher. She also worked at Ethan Allen and Holts Market. She and her husband took over the landmark Patterson Store in 1974 and ran it for over 10 years.

She selflessly devoted her life to her family with love, generosity, wisdom and humor. She enjoyed bible studies and the ladies luncheon every Wednesday at Patterson Store. She and Ernest ran cribbage tournaments at the Burnham town hall for over 20 years making many friends. She enjoyed hosting a lawn sale every year at her house to meet new friends. Through her years she had many beloved dogs, most recent was Tilly, one of the many strays that knew where to go to find a loving home. She enjoyed feeding her seagulls and loved her cats Scamper and Daisy very much.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Ernest, her brother Wilfred (Tommy) and wife Thelma, brother Edward and 3 brother in-laws, Alfred (Barney) Miles, Francis (Tappy) Grignon, and Leon Libby.

She is survived by her three children Cheryl, her husband Don Rossignol, Douglas, his wife Ellen Kenney, and their youngest son Brian. She was a proud grandmother of Derek, Dion, and Devin Rossignol also Adam Kenney and Brandie (Kenney) Rhoda. She was a great grandmother to Kameron, Kalli, Caleb, Madison, River, Mica, Leo, Szcherod, Jahyra, Kayin, Chase, and Amelia. She had one great-great grandson named Miles. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Libby, Lillian Grignon and her sister-in-law Alice Patterson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was an active member in the Winnecook Christian Church which she and Ernest donated the land for in 1981. They were instrumental in helping build the church and she was a lifetime deaconess.

A special thank you to Dr. Charles Kriegel for his extra care and to Laura and Katie from VNA hospice for their care.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. March 10, 2018 at Winnecook Christian Church in Burnham with Corey Gallant officiating.

Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the Waterville Humane Society, 100 Webb Rd, Waterville, ME 04901 or the VNA (Hospice), 325-C Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.