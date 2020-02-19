Benjamin F. Mitchell Jr. (1925-2020)

PHILLIPS - Benjamin F. Mitchell Jr., 94, of Phillips, died on Feb. 16, 2020, at Orchard Park in Farmington, where he was residing for rehab due to a broken hip.

He was born on Tory Hill in Phillips on May 16, 1925, the son of Benjamin F. Mitchell Sr. and Harriet Howard Mitchell. He was educated in the schools of Phillips, until he finished the 8th grade. Ben started yarding wood with horses at the age of 15. On June 1, 1950, he married Ruth Newell and together they raised a family of five. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in November of 1951.

Ben had a long career of at least 40 years as a woodsman with the exception of about a year in 1968 that he spent working with his brother, Herbert, at the hardware store, due to a broken leg he received in a logging accident. After retiring from working in the woods, he worked as a carpenter and he also was the Phillips’ road commissioner for one year. When he finally retired from carpentry, he made items in his shop and had a big garden. He especially enjoyed making bureaus for his children and grandchildren. Ben was a long-term proud member of the American Legion Post 64 in Phillips. In 2019, Ben was honored as woodman of the year at Phillips Old Home Days.

Ben is survived by his children, Brenda Mitchell of Phillips, Brian Mitchell and companion Mitzi Dupee of Elizabethville, PA, Caroline Mitchell of Raynham, Mass., Colleen and husband William Sylvester of Phillips, Craig Mitchell and wife Sandra of Phillips; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years in October 2016; three brothers and a sister.

Donations in Ben’s memory may be made to Prescott-Fairbanks American Legion Post #64, PO Box 411, Phillips, ME 04966.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM at the American Legion Hall, 15 Depot Street in Phillips. Graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Phillips on May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.