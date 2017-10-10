Benjamin Michael Magno (1975-2017)

BANGOR - Benjamin Michael Magno, 42, of Bangor died unexpectedly, Sept. 29, 2017 at his home.

Contrary to popular belief, Benjamin Michael Magno was not found as a baby in the wreckage of a spacecraft, the sole survivor of the distant planet Krypton. This is an easy mistake to make, since he was a superhero to his family and friends. It turns out he was born the old-fashioned way, to Patricia (Jackson) and Anthony Magno on March 18, 1975, in Fort Belvoir, Va.

He joins his mother, his grandparents Elaine and Stillman Jackson, his great-grandmother Dorothy Jackson, his uncle Anthony Tempesta, and the legions of other heroes and relations before him.

The memory of Ben Magno lives on in his daughters Taylor Patricia, Campbell Elaine, and Kierregan Louise; in his siblings Jennifer Hallock (Farmington), April Magno and Anthony Magno Jr. (Virginia); in his grandmother Sandra Dexter (Kingfield); in his father; in his aunts and uncles: Janette Jackson (Industry), Paul Jackson (Bangor), David and Diane Jackson (Jay), Gina and Brian Dexter (Wilton), Lisa Thomason (Wheatland, Calif.), Karen Beasley (Virginia), Chris Magno (Florida), Raymond Magno (Los Angeles, Calif. ); his nephews: Nik Amburg (Wilton) and Deagan Hallock (Farmington) and in a great many cousins, too numerous to list.

Ben had a magnificent gallery of friends as well, ones he would consider extensions of family: Rebecca Clark (South Carolina), Tammy Finnan (Mexico), John Lamoureux and Marcia Maxcy (Wilton), Beth Huntington (Connecticut), Doreen Richard (Rumford), and many other super friends.

Even if no pictures exist of Superman and Ben together, he championed to make the world a better place. He opposed ignorance and misinformation; and looked forward to the advancement of science. Nearest to him was the fight against Rett syndrome, a cause he dedicated eight years to raise funds. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rettssyndrome.org at 4600 Devitt Drive Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 to continue his legacy are encouraged.

A celebration of his life will be held on Oct. 15, 2017 at the Industry Town Hall 1033 Industry Road Industry, Maine. Everyone is welcome anytime between the hours of 2 and 5 pm to join us for stories, pictures, and food. Classic Ben attire (dorky t-shirts or Hawaiian dress shirts) is appreciated but not required. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

