Benjamin Mosher Frost (1948-2017)

WILTON - Benjamin Mosher Frost, age 68, born August 13, 1948, passed peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters.

Benjamin was a faithful and loving husband, and so much more...

He married the love of his life - his high school sweetheart & his soul mate - Dianne Guppy Frost. They were married 49 years! Together, they raised 2 daughters: Lisa Frost Libby and Amy Lynn Frost McAuley.

Benjamin always presided over a close family. But even more so, if possible... Once his four grandchildren were born: Dillon & Mackenzie Libby, children of Todd & Lisa Libby; and Alexandra--plus his namesake, Benjamin McAuley--children of Scott & Amy McAuley, his legacy was complete.

Benjamin loved his garden, the family traditions, his homestead, and his family.

After graduating from Wilton Academy he went onto Southern Maine vocational technical college in Portland, to earn a degree in HVAC.

He was employed at Dead River oil company for 9 years until going into business for himself; successfully owning and operating Frost Heating.

In 1984 he began work at International Paper (IP) in Jay. He retired from IP after 25 years and enjoyed his life, home & family every single day!

He will be dearly missed, and his life, family values and traditions will be appreciated and carried on by his wife, children and grandchildren as the years pass.

Ben was predeceased by his parents, Cecil & Thelma Mosher Frost and his brother, David Frost. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.