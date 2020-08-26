Benjamin Robert Robbins (2004-2020)

NEW SHARON - Benjamin Robert Robbins was taken from us unexpectedly in a terrible accident on Aug. 17, 2020.

Ben was born in Lewiston on April 20, 2004. Ben was the youngest son of Hope Winslow Robbins and Roger H. Robbins II of New Sharon.

Ben attended Cape Cod Hill School, Mt. Blue Middle School, and was to be in the junior class at Mt. Blue High School. Ben was very excited to have been accepted into the Foster Career and Technical Center in the Firefighting Program for this coming year.

“Benny” loved family and spending time with everyone, especially his brother, Hunter, who he would watch movies with or play "Airsoft All Suited Up in Camo." Ben was a very patriotic kid, who was extremely proud of his older brother Hunter, who serves in the United States Marine Corps. Ben loved military history, and was quick to share it with anyone that would listen. He enjoyed listening to heavy metal music, hunting with his dad, riding on the back of his dad’s motorcycle, and helping in his Grandpa’s shop.

Ben loved food and experimenting with different seasonings in the kitchen trying to create the best burger or bowl of ramen. He really enjoyed trying new places to eat and that was always his priority on any trip or place he traveled to.

Ben was a conversationalist, he could carry on a conversation with anyone. He was a good listener and was eager to learn new things. His morals and values far exceeded his young age. Ben was a big boy with a tender heart and a quirky sense of humor. He was a polite, respectful young man and he had an unforgettable grin. He loved to play pranks and find a way to make everyone smile or laugh with his jokes or just random acts of goofiness.

Ben loved all animals, and took great pride in caring for his pets – Ozzie and Pepper (dogs), Pie and Toad (cats) and you could always find them in his room with him. He enjoyed playing video games, and he loved collecting random facts. Ben was especially excited to be in his dad’s upcoming wedding, and becoming part of a new family of "Steppys."

Ben had a larger than life presence and will leave a devastating emptiness in the hearts and lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He will live on in our hearts and in our precious memories that will never have been enough, but always will be remembered and treasured, until we meet again. He may not have had the chance to do great things but he gave us the greatest moments in our lives with him there.

Ben is survived by his mother, Hope Winslow Robbins of New Sharon; his dad, Roger Robbins II and step mother- to-be, Kylie Schramm of New Sharon; his brother, Hunter Robbins of New Sharon (currently serving in San Diego, CA); his paternal grandparents, Roger H. and Bette Robbins of New Sharon; his maternal grandmother, Linda Chase and husband John of Poland; Aunt Selina and Uncle Shawn Wing and cousins Tom and Josh; Uncle Travis Robbins and Aunt Shiloh Felt; his bonus grandparents, George and Daryl Schramm; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins, including the new "Steppys."

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting you consider making a donation in honor of Ben’s love for animals by using Paypal or mail to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.