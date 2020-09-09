Bernadette L. Dalot (1951-2020)

FARMINGTON - Bernadette L. Dalot, 69, of Jay, passed peacefully late Tuesday afternoon at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She had resided at Sandy River Center for the last three and a half years.

She was born in Cherryfield, June 25, 1951, a daughter of Leon and Marguerite (Morse) Dalot, Sr.

Bernie lived in Arizona for the majority of her life until the love of her life, Claudia Sternick passed, moving back to Maine in 2008. While in Arizona, she was the manager of a large photography studio until its closure and then managed a Photo Mark Studio until her moving back to Maine.

She is survived by her four brothers, Frederick and his wife, Deborah of Jay, Richard and his companion, Judith Decker of Farmington, Michael of Wilton, and Robert and his wife, Karen of Jay; a sister, Deborah Quirrion and her husband, Phillip of Farmington; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Leon J. Dalot, Jr; nephew, Phillip "PJ" Quirrion, Jr.; and the love of her life, Claudia Sternick.

The family would like to thank the Sandy River Center in Farmington and Franklin Memorial Hospital for their loving care of Bernadette.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Birchland Cemetery, Rt. 17, Jay, with Rev. Steve Bracy, officiating. Covid-19 guidelines of the use of face masks and social distancing will be observed. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.