Bernadette L’Heureux Marquis (1924-2018)

FARMINGTON – Bernadette L’Heureux Marquis, 94, of Livermore Falls, widow of Raymond Marquis who passed away on Jan. 11, 1987, died April 23, 2018 at the Sandy River Center for Health Care in Farmington.

Very dear nieces and nephews survive. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie, Mrs. Edward Ouellette and her brother, Joseph N. L’Heureux.

Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Old Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Raymond Marquis Fund at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral care was provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.