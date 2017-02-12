Bernadette M. Keefe (1957-2016)

RUMFORD - Bernadette Marie Keefe, 59, of Dixfield died early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Rumford Community Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1957 in Marlboro, Mass., a daughter of Eugene and Theresa Filipe. She worked as a clerk and waitress for many years and loved her family and her animals.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Keefe of Dixfield; her parents, Eugene and Theresa Filipe of Massachusetts; son, Adam of Rumford; daughter, Natalie of Mexico; three grandchildren: Savannah Ely, Calvin Alan Marshall Keefe, and Caylyn Keefe; sisters: Cathy, Lorraine, Virginia, Ruth, and Mary; and a brother, Dan.

She was predeceased by sisters: Linda, Joanie, and Beth.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. from the Dixfield Congregational Church (on the hill) with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. Cremation arrangements are being provided by the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.