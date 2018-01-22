Bernard E. Davis (1942-2018)

CHINA - Bernard E. Davis, 75, passed away Jan. 17, 2018 at his home in China surrounded by his family.

He was born June 8, 1942 in Augusta, the son of Elden and Carmen (Farrington) Davis.

He was educated in the schools of China. On Feb. 14, 1975 he married Barbara Davis in Palermo.

Bernard is survived by a son, Keith Davis and wife Marie of Litchfield; two daughters, Annette Bickford and Lisa Davis, both of China; two step-daughters, Charlene Pressey and husband George of Chelsea, and April Vernesoni and husband Harry of Florida; step-son, Parker Curtis and partner Michelle Orlan of Palermo; brothers, Jeffrey Davis of China, John Davis and wife Nancy of Albion, Patrick Davis of China, Mick Davis Sr. of China, Anthony Davis and wife Deb of China; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Davis; son, Kevin Davis; and brother, Gregory Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the China Baptist Church

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bernard’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.