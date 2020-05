CANTON – Committal services with military honors for Bernard L. Adams, Jr., 102, of Canton have been tentatively rescheduled (due to Covid-19 restrictions) for July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Hillside Cemetery, Canton Point Road, Canton. Memories may be shared with his family in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay.