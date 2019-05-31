Bert Lee Hawkins, Jr. (1941-2019)

WATERVILLE - Lieutenant Colonel Bert Lee Hawkins, Jr., 78, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home in Waterville.

He was born February 19, 1941 in Waterville, the son of Bert Sr. and Marie R. Gagne.

He graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1959. In his senior year, he was very proud to be a member of the Waterville Cross Country Team that won the Championship for that year and was later inducted into the Waterville Running Hall of Fame on November 14, 2010. He was also inducted into the Waterville Cross Country Team Hall of Fame in 2007. He was very proud of his accomplishments.

After graduating from high school, Bert enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country for 38 years, three months, and 12 days until retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Bert married his wife, Brenda on Oct. 17, 1998 in Old Orchard Beach.

Bert's hobbies were pool, where he won numerous trophies, playing golf with his brother, Bob, traveling, Hawaii, crossword puzzles, researching ancient historical facts, and scratch tickets. He also enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox games. His favorite saying was, “Pay attention to details!” He was a life member of the Massachusetts Elks, Waterville VFW and the Waterville American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda of Waterville; 2 daughters, Diana Dybala and husband John of Massachusetts, Rhonda Hawkins; brother, Roberts Hawkins and significant other Pauline Boothby; sister, Marlene of California; 3 granddaughters, Emily and Riley Dybala and Molly Pleau of Massachusetts; stepchildren, Gregory Stewart and Kathy Taylor; step granddaughter, Katie Taylor. Bert was predeceased by his parents, Bert Hawkins, Sr. and Marie Gagne; brothers, James, Dickey, and an infant William; sister, Charlene.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville. A luncheon will be held at the VFW, Water Street in Waterville following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bert's memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.