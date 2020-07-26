Beryl Webster Donald (1934-2020)

FARMINGTON - Beryl Webster Donald, 85, of Farmington, formerly of North Jay, died Friday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Wilton, Sept. 8, 1934, a daughter of Earl and Mary (Girardin) Webster and received her education in local schools.

She married David Donald in 1952. He died June 30, 2006.

Mrs. Donald worked at both Norwock Shoe and GH Bass for several years as well as operating a day care for several years. She also worked for Glenn Adams in the Wilton area assisting with painting and wall-papering. She loved baking, cooking, reading, knitting, and sewing and had volunteered at the North Jay United Methodist Thrift Shop for many years.

She is survived by her son, Jim Donald and his wife, Patty of Jay; 4 granddaughters, Michelle Loureiro and her husband, Scott, Kimberly Roman and her husband, Tony, Amy Walston and her husband, Aaron, and Kristina Tweed and her husband, Sean; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandsons; She was predeceased by her husband; a son, Steven in 1978; brothers, Louis, Joe, Milford, and Roger.

There will be a private family visitation with graveside funeral services held Thursday at 2 pm at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton following Covid-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Memories and kind words may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center:Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.