Bessie Hiscock (1962-2020)

FARMINGTON — Bessie Lou Hiscock, 58, passed away at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on Dec. 25, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1962 in Farmington. Bessie volunteered and took great pride in being part of the Special Olympics. She liked to go camping and fishing; and loved her two Boston Terriers, Icea and Zeba. Bessie took great joy in cooking and spending time with her family.

Bessie leaves behind her boyfriend of 27 years, Roger Bailey, mother, Alberta Gordon, brothers and sisters, Eleanor, Brian, Roy, and Elnora, daughter Ann, three sons, Olin, Merrill, and Jeremy, three grandchildren that have many amazing memories of them spending time together, Cody, Jacob, and Samantha; and many loved ones and friends and family that will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her father which now she has been reunited with, Leroy Gordon, and grandson, Tyler.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.