Bessie Ruth Cook (1917-2017)

FARMINGTON - Bessie Ruth Cook, 99, passed away on April 15, 2017 at Sandy River Center, with her family by her side.

She was born on Sept, 6, 1917 in Strong, the daughter of Earl and Vivian (Stevens) Smith.

She was educated in the schools of Strong. In 1935, Bessie married Seaton Cook in Strong and he predeceased her in 1986. She was a homemaker most of her life and had made her home with her son Herbert and his wife Marjorie for the past six years. Bessie enjoyed country music, family gatherings, sewing, making molasses cookies and popcorn balls.

She is survived by; her two sons, Herbert Cook and wife Marjorie of Strong, and Robert Cook of Strong; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by; her husband, Seaton; her daughter, Catherine Parlin and husband Phil; her daughter in-laws Nancy Cook and Barbara Cook; and her two brothers, Raymond Smith and Delmont Smith; her three sisters, Dolly Patrick, Everdine Lisherness, and Christine White..

Donations may be made in Bessie’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2 PM at the Village Cemetery in Strong.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.