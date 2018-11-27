Beth Ann Knutson (1989-2018)

RANGELEY – Beth Ann Knutson, 29, of Monticello, Minnesota, passed away at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, Nov. 15, 2018.

She was born in Farmington on Jun. 17, 1989, the daughter of Paula Haley and James “Leapo” LaPointe. Beth graduated from Rangeley Lakes Regional School in 2006. She married her husband Dustin Knutson in Rangeley on July 22, 2013 before moving to Minnesota. Beth was full of adventure and laughs. She loved her Grandma Carole, her pup Whiskey, karaoke, random adventures, and snowboarding on Saddleback mountain.

She is predeceased by her grandmother, Carole Haley, whom she adored and survived by her husband Dustin Knutson, Mother Paula LaPointe, Father James LaPointe, grandfather Huck Haley, brothers Robert LaPointe, Joseph Mulholland and sisters Rosie Moreau, Lauren Martin, Sara McCabe and Rebecca Mulholland and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. We invite all family and friends to join us at the Gingerbread House in Oquossoc, Maine on December 15th at 1pm. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Travis Mills Foundation.