Beth Ann McCarty (1969-2017)

SOLON - Beth Ann McCarty, 48, passed away September 21, 2017 at a friend’s home in Skowhegan. She was born August 3, 1969 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Leroy A. and Donna L. (Huff) McCarty.

She attended Carrabec High School and was employed by Backyard Farms from 2006 to 2017, New Balance from 2011 to 2017, and as a care giver from 2011 to 2017. Beth loved the outdoors, camping, swimming, and kayaking.

Beth is survived by her father and mother, Leroy and Donna McCarty of South Solon; Many aunt's and uncle's 2 sons, Robert Carey, jr of South Solon, Christopher Carey and wife Kim of Skowhegan; sister, Linda Rairdon and husband Danny of Skowhegan; 2 brothers, Tony McCarty of South Solon, Kevin McCarty of Skowhegan; 4 nephews, David, Eddy, and Anthony McCarty, Josh Reirdon, all of Skowhegan; 2 nieces, Casey McCarty, Natasha Reirdon, both of Skowhegan; friends, Deb Osbourne and husband Mike of Industry, Floyd of Skowhegan, Toby of Cornville, Big Cat of Skowhegan, and Abby Shaw of South Solon. Predeceased by a Brother, Glen David McCarty that passed away October 6 2016

A Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon, Saturday, October 7th 2017 at 18 Puolin Dr Skowhegan M.E

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Beth's memory to St Jude's Children's Hospital

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.