Beth Kennedy Pfeiffer (1952-2020)

SOUTHWEST HARBOR - Beth Kennedy Pfeiffer, 68, passed away on Dec. 4, 2020 at home in Southwest Harbor surrounded by the love of her husband and family members.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1952 in Ventura, Calif., the daughter of Homer and Elizabeth “Betsey” Reid Pfeiffer. She was raised in Ojai, California where she attended Ojai Valley School. She moved east to attend Wellesley College where she received a B.A. in 1973. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1978.

She is survived by her loving husband, John B. Foster, Jr., of Southwest Harbor and Fort Fairfield, ME; son Stuart McNay and his wife Tanya and grandchildren Lexi and Sammy of Providence, R.I.; son Andrew McNay of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brother George Pfeiffer and his wife Nancy of Sheridan, WY; sister Dorrit Castle and her husband Tom of Stonington, CT; nephew Christopher Castle; nieces Lisa Pfeiffer, Katie Pfeiffer, and Hilary Castle Green; mother-in-law Natalie Foster of Fort Fairfield, ME; and her dearest friend Alison Yada. She was predeceased by her parents.

Beth used her immense artistic talent, business and organizational skills to inspire others to seek beauty and goodness and to live purposeful lives. In 1994, she founded Gamewright, makers of family-oriented card and board games. Beth sold Gamewright in 1999 and went on to pursue a BFA in Printmaking from Wellesley College graduating in 2006. She continued to avidly pursue her love of woodblock printmaking in her studio in Southwest Harbor.

In addition to her artistic passion, Beth served on multiple boards including The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Wellesley College, and the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Her magnanimity had wide breadth. Beth was very generous with her time, wisdom, invaluable insight, and ability to problem solve. She was a beloved friend and mentor to many.

Her family is grateful for the loving care and friendship provided by home caregivers Mariea, Kayla, Linda, Kathy, Tammie, and Kindred Hospice nurses Lisa, Michelle, Cathy, and Pam.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, Celebration of Life Services will be held in late spring or early summer in Southwest Harbor and the greater Boston area. You are invited to visit her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to read her life story and to share your own tributes. The times and places of services will be posted at this site. A memorial video will be available in the near future.

The family suggests that donations in her memory be made to the Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main St., Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.

Cremation and Life Celebration services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.