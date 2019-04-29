Betty Ann McLaughlin Wyman (1933-2019)

MOSCOW - Betty Ann McLaughlin Wyman 86, of Moscow passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born 1933 in Bingham Maine.

She Married Harley Leeroy Wyman in 1960 and together they raised 7 children. Betty enjoyed home making gardening, bird watching and shooting squirrels. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed life every day.

Betty was predeceased by her Husband Harley Wyman ,two sons David Wyman , Calvin Wyman and his wife Janice son in-law Jeff Morin, and her parents Mayne J ,and Una McLaughlin. Both Brothers Ralph and Joseph McLaughlin.

Betty is survived by her Son, Harley Wyman II and wife Trish; Daughters, Brenda Wyman Dalka, Una Morin Wyman, Alice Wyman Stadig and Husband Lee, Beverly Wyman Rand and Husband Robert. Also surviving her are many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and her special dog coco. “Death is the beginning not the End!!”

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.