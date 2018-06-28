Betty Doreen Haggan (1927-2018)

STRONG - Betty Doreen Haggan, 90, passed away on June 22, 2018, at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice House in Auburn, following a brief illness. Betty was born in Ilford, England on July 13, 1927, the daughter of Clifford and Nancy Annie Davis. When she was 11 years old, the family moved to Canvey Island, located in the estuary of the famed Thames River, approximately 50 miles east of London.

She met and married “Bud” Haggan during World War II, in Bury St. Edmunds, near Hunnington Air Dome, where he was stationed as a Sergeant in the United States Army Air Force. To quote an old newspaper article,”the wedding took place in an old cathedral of the Church of England in an impressive service and they honeymooned in Torguay in Southern England”. The couple moved to the United States where they were together for seventy two years. Bud predeceased her in November of 2017. Betty worked for Farmington Shoe Company and Forster Manufacturing Company, and later stayed home to care for her family. Betty enjoyed watching her son Clifford race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday nights, and seeing her daughter Nancy competing in the horse shows with Bobbie. Betty also looked forward to daily walks with her dog, swimming at Porter Lake, square dancing with Bud and friends, and camping with family at the Lobster Buoy Campsite in South Thomaston. She showed us much talent with her paintings and sang many years in the choir at the Strong Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by; her brother, Albert Davis; her daughter, Nancy Covert; grandsons, Timothy Covert and Matthew Covert; great grandsons, Damon Haggan and Gavin Haggan; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family so very much appreciates the loving care and dedication given to her by the ladies in Strong, the caregivers at Pinnacle Health and Rehab, and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. Thanks so very much, each and every one of you.

Donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, woundedwarriorproject.org

On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, an hour of visitation will be held from 12 to 1 PM, with a memorial service to begin at 1 PM at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., in Strong, with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Interment will follow at the Village Cemetery in Strong. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.