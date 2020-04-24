Betty E. Little (1936-2020)

Betty E. Little, 83, of Farmington passed April 20, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston following a short illness.

Born May 29,1936 in Farmington the daughter of John and Lucille (Borden) LaBree.

She attended Farmington schools and had many stories of working at Cross Restaurant in Farmington and from her days as a social worker.

The matriarch of her family, she was strong, giving and loving. always putting the others needs and their happiness before her own, she was a rock and gram to many. She loved spending time with family and being active in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Farmington. She loved family trips to the ocean, hiking, canning, cooking, playing Skip Bo. Later in life it was her absolute joy to care for her grandson Zack.

She is loved and survived by her son Jerry Whitney his wife Lura, daughter Ginny Pelletier, son James Whitney and his wife Terry, daughter Lisa Crosby, granddaughter Tiffany Estabrook her husband Penn, grandson Zackary Whitney, Melissa, Jason and Amy Whitney, Amanda Bunnell & Travis Pinkham. Great grandchildren Josh Meservey, Penn III, Kason and Chase Estabrook, Josh, Amber and Hunter Dunham, Joscyr and Jenika Bunnell.

A private graveside service was held due to the current crisis at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. There will be a public service held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com