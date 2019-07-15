Betty Huntington Bredeau (1936-2019)

PHILLIPS - Betty Huntington Bredeau, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Phillips, on July 10, 2019, with her family by her side.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Phillips, the second child of Carroll and Cynthia “Pet” (Hinkley) Huntington, born on May 7, 1936, on the family farm.

She attended the Blethen School and Phillips High School. On Feb. 18, 1956, Betty married Richard A. Bredeau and together they had six children. She was a homemaker most of her life. She volunteered countless hours at the Phillips School, and for over 25 years supervised the ski-skate program with Phillips students. Betty was an active member of the Phillips Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 25 years. She was a member of the Phillips Homemakers Extension and the Farmington Emblem Club #460.

The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all of their friends from near and far. Not a day went by that there was not a child on the “four corners” with Betty. She was a “Second Mom” to many. She took great pride in her flower gardens, as many know. Betty also worked for the Griscoms in beautifying their flower gardens. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, family get-togethers around the fire, and camping in her younger years.

Betty leaves behind her six children, Wayne (Tami) Bredeau, Janet (Dennis) White, Janice Bredeau, Joyce (Carroll) Clark, Ward (Carrie) Bredeau, and Wade Bredeau; eight grandchildren, Colby (Katie) Bredeau, Casey (Jonathon Pillsbury) Bredeau, Derek (Laura Rose) White, Daren (Heidi) White, Dene` (Matt) Stevens, Jenna (Michael) Neumnann, Dawson Bredeau, and Alex Clark; fourteen great grandchildren, Aleksis, Ansen and Camden Pillsbury, Nathan, Michael, Madison and Lindsey White, Mason and Lily Stevens, Linny Neumnann, Bryson and Jaxson Clark, Nathan and Nick Withee; and four great, great grandchildren, Lunar and Nathan II Withee, Landon and Bentley Tulley; a special cousin, Jean Carlow; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty was predeceased by her parents; husband; sister, Mertie Abbott, and great, great grandson Zach Tulley.

At Betty’s request, there will be no services. There will be a private memorial for family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.