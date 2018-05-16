Betty J. (Nicklas) Smith (1926-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Betty J. (Nicklas) Smith, 91, passed away May 14, 2018 at the Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation surrounded by her family.

She was born June 3, 1926 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John W. and Elizabeth (Haynie) Nicklas.

She was educated in the schools of Allentown, Pennsylvania and graduated from high school in 1943. She was employed for many years as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Allentown, Pennsylvania and in a retail clothing store in Augusta and gift shop in Kennebunk. She was a member of the ASPCA in Aiken, South Carolina and enjoyed basket weaving, gardening, cooking, and dogs, especially Labradors.

Betty is survived by 3 sons, Richard Smith and wife Linda of Skowhegan, Donald Smith and wife Kim of Palmyra, Virginia, David Smith and wife Susan of Hope; 3 grandsons, Brian Smith and wife Alison of Littleton, Massachusetts, Jordan Smith of Clayton, North Carolina, Avery Smith of Hope; 2 great grandsons, Brayden Currier of Canaan, and James Funk of Tarpon Springs, Florida; 3 granddaughters, Jenny Currier and Cory of Canaan, Arielle Funk and Todd of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Emily Smith of Hope. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Smith.

The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their care and support.

A Memorial service will be held Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the home of Richard and Linda Smith, 98 Palmer Road, Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Betty’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.