Betty Linscott (1931-2017)

AUGUSTA - Betty Linscott, 85, passed away peacefully on April 20 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 30, 1931, the daughter of William and Gertrude Leigh.

She was educated in Lewiston, attending St.Patrick School for grades 1-8 and Lewiston High School, graduating in 1949. She continued her education at Farmington State Teachers College, graduating in 1953.

Betty married Joe Linscott on November 19, 1955. She taught in several locations including Braintree, MA, Skowhegan, Orono and 23 years in Augusta at Webster and Gilbert Schools. It was through her encouragement that her husband Joe continued his education at UMO. She loved the university life and attended most of the football and basketball games. After her retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband, driving to Alaska twice, visiting all of the Canadian provinces, and all the lower 48 states, except Iowa and Nebraska. Many Civil War sites were visited, as well as Yellowstone, The Redwood Forests, Grand Canyon, Great Salt Lake, Badlands, Petrified Forest and many others.

She was a passionate Red Sox fan. Her love of the Red Sox began in childhood when she would listen to the Sox on the radio with her father and keep score. Her dreams came true when the Sox won the World Series in 2004 and twice thereafter. She has a 100th Anniversary Commemorative Brick at Fenway that reads “Betty Linscott #1 Red Sox Fan”.

Despite being diagnosed with a debilitating, rare neurological disorder in 1988 and suffering tremendous physical challenges, she handled her declining health with grace and courage. Her positive outlook and sense of humor were an inspiration to all. Her greatest joy in life was supporting her children and grandchildren by involving herself in all of their activities. She rarely missed a ball game, dance recital, piano recital or any school event. She was the best Mom and Grammy ever. Everyone she met became a friend, and to know Betty was to love her. She was a people person, and talking was a favorite hobby. She was truly a one-of-a-kind, beautiful person.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at MaineGeneral, Graybirch and Hospice who provided such loving and compassionate care for her the last two weeks.

She is survived by; her husband of 61 years, Joe Linscott of Augusta; her three children, Ann Stiman and husband Ralph of Augusta, Joey Linscott and wife Karen of Renfrew, PA, Tommy Linscott and wife Sue of Windsor; her grandchildren, Matthew, Meaghan and Andrew Stiman, Jordan and Joanna Linscott; and a special cousin Sheila.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project, Inc. (ASAP) www.asap.org

A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 41 Western Ave., in Augusta. A gathering will be held after at the Augusta Civic Center.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.