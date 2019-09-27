Betty Lou Nadeau (1945-2019)

JAY - Betty Lou Nadeau, 74, of Jay, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1945, the daughter of Lillian Sprague and Hamblin Smith of North Jay.

Betty obtained her education in the Jay school system, where she discovered her love of reading. This would later be a treat to her children, a trip to the local library to unlock the wonderful world of the imagination that only a book could unlock. Betty spent several years supporting her family while working at local shoe shops, and later at department stores. She enjoyed her flower gardens, hunting, fishing, and simply taking short walks when she could. She praised the ability for anyone to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Expecting people to simply treat others with respect.

Betty is survived by her children, Joyce Badeau (Carl), Allen Drake, Diane Sanborn (Mike), Rhonda Thomas (Gregg Toothaker), and Cindy Drake-Whitehead (Chris); grandchildren, Kathy Bryant, Kevin Drake, Angi Drake, Tim Drake, Chuck Drake, Nichol Stiles, Dana Gower, Warren Blais, Nicholas Blais, Kayla Blais, and Ben Blais; sisters, Joan Gray (Alfred Hall), Mary Jane Baker (Rocky), Evelyn Conkey, and Phyllis Cochran (Ken Imlay); brothers, Omer Smith (Marie), and Charles Smith (Edna); and sister in-law, Marcia Smith. Being from a big family, there are many, many nephews, nieces and great grandchildren that meant the world to her.

She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Jolene Drake; her parents, Hamblin and Lillian Smith; her brothers, Frank and Perley Smith; and her sister, Romana Dorr.

To honor Betty’s request, there will be no formal funeral. There will be a short graveside gathering and a big celebration of life at a time yet to be determined. Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME.