Betty Louise Hodge (1933-2019)

FARMINGTON - Betty Louise Hodge, 85, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior early in the morning of January 24, 2019 at the Pierce House in Farmington.

She was born May 18, 1933 to Clyde and Kathryn (Martin) Carlton. She attended Canton schools and later in life received her GED that she was very proud of.

On March 25, 1950 she married Stanwood Hodge. They made their home in Canton, later moving to North Jay where they lived for over 40 years. She worked for Norwock Shoe in North Jay , Livermore Shoe and later Bass Shoe in Wilton until she sustained a back injury in 1982.

Betty was a long time member of Jay Baptist Church. She also enjoyed spending time camping, traveling, going out to Chinese and visiting with her many friends and family . She volunteered her time and services to the North Jay Grange and received their Community Citizens Award in 2013.

She also spent countless hours visiting residents of Sandy River and Victorian Villa nursing homes as well as patients at Franklin Memorial over the years to comfort and support them and bring them joy when she could. She always wanted to be there for people in their time of need. It didn't matter if she had known you all your life or just met you, she wanted to help. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly and she said they were her life. She will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her daughter Judy and her husband Joseph of Vassalboro, son Ron and his wife Deb of East Machias, son Tim and his wife Denese of Livermore, her brother Ron and his wife Bobbie of Gulfport Florida and daughter-in-laws; Pam Hodge of Farmington and Nancy Hodge of Yucca Valley California . She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Stan, her father Clyde and mother Kathryn, her brothers Earle and Bobby and her sons Gary and Bruce.

The family would like to thank the administration and staff of the Pierce House in Farmington as well as Androscoggin Hospice Services for their great care and compassion over the past few weeks. Betty felt at home and at peace and that is due in great part to the care she received from them. We will be forever grateful.

Visitation will take place at Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay from 12:00 -1:00PM on Monday Jan. 28, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00PM with Rev. G. Bestwick officiating. A spring interment will take place May 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. In lieu of flowers and cards the family would ask that donations be made to The Pierce House, 204 Main St, Farmington, ME 04938. Friends wishing may leave a kind word on her memory wall at www.wilesrc.com