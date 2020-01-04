Beverly A. Childs (1936-2020)

RUMFORD - Beverly A. Childs, 83, of Rumford, passed Jan. 1, 2020 at the Rumford Community Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 8, 1936 in Wilton, the daughter of Arthur L. and Lena B. (Drake) Hatch. She graduated from Wilton Academy and nursing school in Portland, then trained her residency at CMMC. Beverly then went to work at the Rumford Community Hospital in 1957 in obstetrics, labor and delivery. She worked there for forty years, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed knitting, and spending time with friends. She was a member of Wilton, Dixfield, and Rumford Senior citizens, The American legion and TOPS.

She is survived by her son Steven and his wife Justina Hatch, stepson Harry Childs along with grandchildren Reggie, Justin, and Sheena also several great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents, her husband Watson and Sister Lita

Notice: A graveside service will be held on Friday May 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Geenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 30 Weld St. Dixfield. A comfort reception will be held at the Dixfield Swassey-Torrey American Legion Post 100, Dixfield, following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations go to the Rumford Community Home 11 John F. Kennedy Ln. Rumford, ME 04276.