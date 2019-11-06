Beverly A. Mansfield (1935-2019)

RANGELEY - Beverly A. Mansfield, 83 years old, from Rangeley, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by her family on Nov. 2, 2019.

Beverly was born Dec. 8, 1935 to Minnie Raymond Nile and Winnie Raymond in Rangeley.

She graduated from Rangeley High School in 1954. She enjoyed playing basketball in high school and later attended her son’s basketball games where she was vocal if she didn't agree with the referee’s call.

Beverly married Lloyd E. Mansfield on Oct. 12, 1956.

Beverly is survived by a daughter, Belinda Mansfield and her partner Manley Harriman of Rangeley Maine and a son Raymond Mansfield and his partner Annette Ricker of Jackson, two grandsons Alex Mansfield and Zack Riley. Two granddaughters Morgan Mansfield and Miranda Riley. Four great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jaxson, Noah and Esmae. Numerous nieces and nephews, she was fond of all but her favorite was Cathy White.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Winnifred Fraser and husband Earl, Elizabeth (Betty) Durrell and husband Ronald (Pete) and two brothers Charles Raymond, wife Carolyn, and Winfield Raymond. Two nephews Kim Fraser and Craig Raymond.

She had numerous jobs but her favorite was C.N.A. work and her last employment was at Victorian Villa, retiring in 2007. Beverly was a generous person and bought one of her patients a pair of shoes.

Beverly loved people, she enjoyed family, friends and complete strangers she would meet at her favorite spot Keep's Corner Café. The staff there became her ‘other’ family. Beverly enjoyed hearing about people's lives.

Beverly had a wonderful sense of humor, loved animals, beating her daughter in cards, she was a very forgiving person.

Beverly was a member of the Rangeley Free Baptist Church and the funeral will be held there at the corner of Main and Lake street in Rangeley on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.