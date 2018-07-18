Beverly A. Savage (1938-2018)

NORTH JAY - Beverly A. Savage, 79, of North Jay, has shaken off the bonds of this weak and earthly vessel, on July 13, 2018, to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to be reunited with her beloved husband that went on before her.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1938, a step daughter of Jobie Bachelder, deceased, and daughter of Esther Bachelder of Avon.

She was wed to Reginald (Buster) B. Savage on Oct. 18, 1952, who predeceased her in 2014, being married for nearly 62 years. She worked as a teacher at both the Cushing School in Wilton and Jay Head Start in Jay. She and Buster also dedicated many years to delivering Meals on Wheels and serving in various Christian ministries.

She is loved by; her mother, Esther; her children, Jake and wife Cindy of East Dixfield, Hugh and wife Joyce of Strong, Leon and wife Bev of Temple, Nicolette Pinkham and companion Larry of Madrid, Lorrie Moody and husband Gerald of Phillips, Eric and wife Jill of Farmington, Joe of North Jay; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren; her siblings, Joanne, Boyd, Shari, Willie, Peter and Susan. She was predeceased by; her granddaughter, Christy; her siblings, Wayne and Jobie.

In lieu of flowers, family members are suggesting donations to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 10 a.m., at Birchland Cemetery, Route 17, in North Jay, with Leon Savage officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.