Beverly Babb Marsters (1934-2019)

CANTON - The Matriarch of the Marsters Family, our beloved mother, Beverly Babb Marsters, went to the arms of our Lord and Savior on July 29​, 2019, following a brief illness and stay at the Hospice House of Auburn. Beverly was a long-time resident of Canton.

She was born in Bath, to Hebert E. & Erma (Small) Babb.

She was educated at both Bath and Canton Schools, became a CNA after working at Forster’s Mfg. in Wilton for 15 years before retiring. Before that, she was a homemaker, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Being with her family and friends throughout the years was of the utmost importance to her. Her favorite thing was going on road trips, dancing and just being around those that she loved and cared about. Beverly was a very kind, strong caring woman whose door was always open to many at her residence in Canton which she made home for 33 years. Her open door continued at Whitney Brook for 13 years.

She is survived by her sons: Douglas Marsters and his wife Paula, Scott Marsters and his wife Denise of Canton. Kevin Marsters of Laurens, SC; daughters: Kelly Marsters, her partner Ernie, of Peru. Terry Marsters, Barbara Marsters of Dixfield. Her wonderful 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews and her best friend Annie Soda.

Beverly was predeceased by three of her nine children: Ronald Marsters, Timothy Marsters and her daughter Julie Marsters Olsen, the father of her children Arthur L. Marsters. Her parents, siblings David, Donald, George and Carol Babb.

The family would like to thank her many friends over the years who showed their love and kindness to our mother.

Thank you to St Mary’s Hospital, Central Maine Medical Center and the Hospice House for giving our mom the most excellent care possible during her recent stay.

Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 6-8 p.m. Wiles Funeral Home 30 Weld Street, Dixfield, Maine.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Canton Baptist Church, Canton with graveside services at Pinewood Cemetery immediately following. (We also will be having our beloved brother’s Ronald Marsters graveside services following our mother's​). Remembrance gifts may be given to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com​, where her video tribute will be shared later next week.