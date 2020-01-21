Beverly Damon Walker (1932-2020)

STRONG - Beverly Damon Walker, 87, of Strong, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born on May 22, 1932, in Kingfield, the daughter of Vernon and Edith (Gifford) Damon.

Beverly graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1950. On Oct. 18, 1953, she married Lloyd Walker in Gorham, New Hampshire, and he predeceased her in November of 2019. She was a devoted wife and mother, as well as being a very hard worker. Beverly loved being outside attending to her flower gardens. She would also get together with friends from church and they would sew projects for various organizations. Beverly was generous and loved her family and friends, and will be missed by all.

Beverly is survived by her son, Gary Walker; daughter, Marilee Libby; grandchildren, Jeremy Mahar, William and Amy Libby, Stephen and Jennie Mahar Sr.; great grandchildren, James Mahar, Kai Mahar, Alana Mahar, Derek Libby, Daniel Libby and Stephen Mahar Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Lambert, Linda Perdue, Cora Damon, and Sheila Kendall; brothers, Charles Arthur Allen and Gene Damon; sister in-law, Pam Allen; brothers in-law, Maurice Lambert and Earlon Walker; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Lewis Damon; and sister in-law, Charlotte Damon.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.