Beverly Hill (1941-2018)

SCARBOROUGH – Beverly Hill, 76, of Sandy River Plantation, died early Tuesday afternoon at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Farmington, May 24, 1941, a daughter of John Errol and Dorothy (Brown) Haley and received her education in Rangeley schools. She and her husband, Richard Hill, made their home in Pennsylvania for many years, before retiring to the Rangeley area in 1995. Mr. Hill died Oct. 20, 2014.

Beverly worked as a telephone operator for years before purchasing The Terraces on Rangeley Lake with her husband. She also worked retail in Pennsylvania for a few years until her husband bought the family farm, where she tended to the animals and gardens, while also being a full time homemaker and mother. She enjoyed cross stitch, baking, gardening, and serving as the hostess for Richard’s annual hunting trips. She loved going to bingo Friday nights with her nephew John. She will be remembered for helping the less fortunate and taking amazing care of her kids, no matter how old they were.

She is forever loved by her daughters, Dee Thompson and her husband, Ben of Gansevoort, NY and Susan Hill and her companion, Scott Temple of Bowdoinham; a son, Richard L. Hill, Jr., of PA; a step-daughter, JoAnne Hudock of OH and her children Stacey and James; grandchildren, Kevin and Mary Thompson; a brother, George “Huck” Haley of Rangeley Plt.; sisters, Margie Mathys and her husband, Charlie of MA, Virginia White and her husband, Ralph of Dallas Plt., Elaine Moody and her husband, Robert of Gray, and Elizabeth “Betty” Millbury, and her husband, Donald of Rangeley Plt.; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews and her favorite grand-dog Annabelle or as she called her “Annie”; She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Ellen; her sister, Lucille Richard and her husband, Rodney; sister, Isabel Stewart, and brother, Jack Haley. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family as well as a video tribute on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 8 at 2 p.m. from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Church Saturday, April 7th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 156, Rangeley, ME 04970. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.