Beverly Imogine (Robinson) Small (1928-2018)

PITTSFIELD - Beverly Imogine (Robinson) Small, 90, passed away Sept. 3, 2018 at her home in Pittsfield surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 18, 1928 in Pittsfield, the daughter of Walter J. and Marjorie L. (Schovell) Robinson.

She attended Pittsfield public schools and earned her GED from Maine Central Institute. In June 1949, she married Elliott Small in Pittsfield. She was employed for many years at Northeast Shoe, then in the Pittsfield public schools as a kitchen aide from 1991 to 1998. Beverly was a member of the Hartland Full Gospel Church, and Calvary Baptist Church in Pittsfield. She enjoyed camping, long rides, puzzles, reading, watching soap operas, driving friends and her sister-in-law, especially Marilyn Small and Doris Lary.

Beverly is survived by 2 daughters, Belinda Grajewski and husband Dan of Brooks, Sheila Cueves and husband Tony of Haverhill, Massachusetts; son, Larry Small of Pittsfield; brother, Earnest Morse and wife Priscilla of Florida; grandson, Jody Furrow and wife Becky of Freedom; 2 granddaughters, Lee Jordan of Brookline, Massachusetts, Jessica Jordan and husband Goulette of Roxbury, Massachusetts; and sister-in-law, Barbara Morse of Waterville; 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Elliott Small; 2 brothers, Linwood and Edward.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Powers Yard Cemetery, Route 2, Pittsfield with Pastor Scott Millett officiating.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.