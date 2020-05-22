PITTSFIELD - Beverly Jean (Nason) Spencer, 77, passed away May 7, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

She was born Aug. 15, 1942 in Farmington, the daughter of Elmer and Isabell (Smith) Nason.

She graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. She worked for several years at a local shoe factory, owned Saco Amoco with her husband, and was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was a Sunday School teacher Missionettes leader, cook at vacation Bible camp, Deeper Life, Christian School helper in Pittsfield, and was a member of the Church of Faith in Skowhegan. Beverly enjoyed knitting, plastic canvas needlework, reading, word searches, puzzles, baking and cooking.

She is survived by three sons, Stephen W. Spencer Jr and wife Joleen Spencer of Winslow, Christopher D. Spencer and wife Lorie of Roanoke Va., James E. Spencer and wife Annette of Saco; 2 daughters, Debora J. Spencer-Eason and husband Scott of Mulberry Fla., Danielle M. Shirley and husband Jason of St. Albans; 25 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen W. Spencer Sr; son, Matthew P. Spencer; and sister, Barbara Hinckley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Deeper Faith at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Beverly’s memory to the Maine Veterans’ Homes, 460 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.