Beverly Louise (McIntire) Weiher (1934-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Beverly Louise (McIntire) Weiher, 83, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in the emergency department of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

She was born June 19, 1934 in Oakland, the daughter of Leland and Margurite (McIntire) Salsbury.

After graduating from Belgrade High School in 1952, Beverly worked as a financial clerk accomplishing general clerical duties at a large finance company in Waterville from 1952 to 1953. She enlisted in the United States Navy in 1953, becoming a medical physician’s assistant, and was honorably discharged in 1957. She then enlisted in the United Stated Air Force in 1958 as a hospital medical service specialist, where she met her husband while stationed at Maxwell AFB, AL. They were married at South Ruislip, England in 1960 where Beverly was stationed at that time. She was honorably discharged from the US Air Force in 1961 and that is when all her hard work started, being a wife and mother.

Beverly loved all the folks associated with the TOPS Group in Ocean Springs, MS and the mind impairment support group at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed all arts and crafts, and loved spending time with family and friends. We will all miss her fun loving spirit.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lee B. Weiher of Norridgewock; son, Timothy L. Weiher of Gulfport, MS; daughter, Vicki L. (Weiher) Pratt and husband Paul of Owens Crossroads, AL; sisters, Shirley Footman and husband Robert “Bobby” of Greene, Rebecca Rodrigue of Oakland; grandchildren, Paul Pratt and family of Tucson, AZ, Elizabeth “Beth” Pratt and family of Owens Crossroads, AL, Ashley Hoye of Alexandria, VA, Mitchell Hoye and family of Gulfport, MS, Lindsey Hoye of Gulfport, MS; numerous great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by sisters, Pauline Scott, Elizabeth “Betty” McIntire; brother, Carroll Salsbury; daughter-in-law, Lori Weiher; and granddaughter, Candace Jackson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

