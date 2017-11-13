Beverly M. Eames (1927-2017)

KENNEBUNK - Beverly M. Eames, 90, of Wilton, passed away on Nov. 9, 2017 at Huntington Common in Kennebunk, Maine.

Beverly was born in Wilton on April 29, 1927, the daughter of Cleon Mosher and Bernice Thompson Mosher. She attended schools in Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy in June, 1944. She married Dana Eames of Newry on August 19, 1944.

She worked at G.H. Bass & Company for several years and later worked at Franklin Savings Bank in Wilton. or many years she was a supervisor for Shaklee Corporation, from which she retired in 2000. Beverly was an active member of the United Methodist Church. She loved hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and outdoor activities with Dana and her family. She particularly loved music & dancing and spent countless hours playing the piano and keyboard. Beverly was well known by friends and family for her wonderful musical talent and entertainment that she provided. She especially loved socializing with friends, her bowling league, tennis lessons and sharing plants and vegetables from her garden. Beverly was very active in her community.

Surviving her are two daughters: Bronia Koch of Tucson, AZ; Janet Johnson and her husband David of Waterboro. In addition she had three grandsons: Ethan Johnson and his wife Allyson; Aaron Johnson and his wife Kelley; Jonathan Johnson and his wife Faye; eight great-grandchildren: Matthew, Kylie, Hayden, Zachary, Samuel, Andrew, Benjamin and Charlotte; a niece Nancy Averill and a nephew Mark Averill. Beverly was predeceased by her sister Eleanor and her dear husband Dana in June of 2014.

Beverly enjoyed her life in Wilton with her family and friends until January, 2016. At that time she was moved closer to her family in Kennebunk, Maine. She will always be remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor by all who had the blessing to know her.

A memorial service will be planned in Beverly’s honor in the spring. Interment will be at the Wilton Lakeview Cemetery.

To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Wilton United Methodist Church or to the Wilton Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 517, Wilton, ME 04294.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street in Alfred, is respectfully handling arrangements.