Beverly M. Whiteley Griffin (1929-2019)

WILTON – Beverly M. Whiteley Griffin, RN, 90, of Wilton, died Friday evening at her home on Walker Hill Road in Wilton.

She was born Feb. 28, 1929 in Osterville, Mass., a daughter of Elmer and Florence (Johnson) Whiteley and graduated from Barnstable High School in 1947. She was a 1950 graduate of Melrose Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an OR nurse and Med Surgery at Waltham Hospital, Chocte Memorial in Woburn, Milton Hospital, and retired from South Shore Hospital in Weymouth in 1993.

On June 19, 1951, she married W. Richard Griffin. He died in 2016.

She loved to bake breads, can jellies, braid rugs, and take care of her family.

She is survived by four sons, Richard W. of Weymouth, Mass. and Wilton, Brian W. and his wife, Sandra of Farmington, Scott E. and his wife, Patricia of Hanson, Mass., and William R., Jr. of Weymouth, Mass.; daughter, Teresa Goings and her husband, Robert of Hookset, NH; sisters, Elenor Davis of Panama City, Fla. and Florence Binkewiez of East Weymouth, Mass.; 9 grandchildren, Tammy Griffin-Mayhew, Mellisa Griffin, William Grffin, III., Joscelyn Urnek, Christine Griffin Price, Chris Griffin, Michelle Edmark, Rob Goings, and Angela Goings-Gagnon; 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Pond; a brother, Neil Whitely; a daughter, Marlene Meader; and a great granddaughter, Allie.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Hillside Cemetery in Osterville, Mass. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 250 Brackett Street, Portland, ME 04102.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.