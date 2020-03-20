Beverly “Nikki” (Nicholson) Adams (1925-2020)

FARMINGTON - Beverly "Nikki" (Nicholson) Adams, 94, died peacefully March 18, 2020 at The Pierce House in Farmington where she had been a resident for the past five years. She was born April 30, 1925 in Leominster, MA, the daughter of Celtic and Marie E. (Dubour) Nicholson.

In 1943 she graduated from Leominster High School and then continued her education at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY graduating in 1947 with a BS degree in art education. The following year she attended Columbia University in NY City and graduated in 1948 with an MA degree in art education. In 1948, she was hired as the head of the Art Department at Farmington State Teacher's College and taught courses in teacher preparation, figure drawing, painting, and crafts to attending students.

During that year, she met and married Thomas “Tom” F. Adams (he died in November 1987) of Farmington and left her teaching position to raise a family. Then in 1965, she resumed her teaching career by accepting a position as an art teacher for the area K-12 program. When Mt. Blue High School was built, she was asked to become the Art Department Coordinator for SAD 9, and transitioned to the high school to focus her teaching skills at the secondary level. During many summers, she attended specific art classes at Eastern Connecticut State College in Willimantic, CN, University of Southern Maine, Haystack School of Design in Deer Isle, and University of Maine at Orono to expand and enhance the high school curriculum.

Nikki was active in her community in many ways; she was involved with Monday Club and was president of that organization for 6 years, Brownie Scout leader, vice president of AAUW (University Women's Group), Garden Club, Franklin County Auxiliary, and a member of the Old South Congregational Church. She had been dedicated to the Pierce House, a residential home for senior citizens, for 57 years, served as vice president, and several years as president, was on the executive board, and was a member of Friends of Pierce House. She was president and vice president of the county retired educators’ group and was legislative chair. Nikki had been a Bank Corporator for the Franklin Savings Bank, president of the Red Hat Ladies, Superintendent of the Congregational Sunday School and president of the Church Guild.

She was an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting artist's studios. Her travels took her to England, China, Japan, Fiji Islands, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Northern tip of Africa, Scandinavia, and France.

Nikki is survived by her sons, Scott T. Adams and wife Sylvia of Phillips, and Dan “Buzz” C. Adams and wife Sharon of Norridgewock; a daughter, Jaylin N. (Adams) Mohlar of Readfield; 4 grandchildren, Carrie M. Bacon and husband James of Marblehead, MA, Nathan J. Adams and wife Jennifer of Marblehead, MA, Teague B. Adams and wife Melanie of Bowdoin and Cailtyn Adams and fiancé Josh Hodges of Skowhegan; 8 great grandchildren, Austin, Sophie, Jaxon, Sawyer, Brooklyn, Emma, Parker and Gavin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas “Tom” F. Adams; parents; daughter, Debra B. Adams; and son-in-law, David K. Mohlar.

The family would like to express their gratitude and sincere appreciation to the entire staff at The Pierce House for the loving care and support Nikki received during her residency.

A graveside service will be held and announced later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Nikki’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.