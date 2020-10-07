FALMOUTH - Beverly Powell, daughter of Omer and Mabel (Knox) Garneau, peacefully passed on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Falmouth by the Sea, after a brief battle with cancer.

She was the last of her family, having lost her parents and seven siblings previously.

In 1951 she married Richard (Sonny) Powell Jr (deceased) and they had 4 children, Raymond (deceased), Richard, Rebecca and (Roy) Thomas. Prior to marriage, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator. She then dedicated her years to preparing delicious meals for her children and trying to keep them from hurting one another with their frequent squabbles. She was extremely proud watching them participate in sports and various academic events. One of her proudest moments was returning to school in the 70’s and earning her high school diploma. With diploma in hand and her children off on their own, she thoroughly loved being a substitute teacher. In their retirement years, she and Sonny spent their summers in Surry.

She greatly enjoyed her grandchildren, Nicole Scott, Richard and Lucas Powell, Matthew and Michael Cooley.

Her brightest moments in recent years was when she saw pictures, spent time, or spoke to her great grandchildren, Lauren Scott, Breanna and Sierra Powell, Bruce and Henry Powell.

Many thanks to Pinewood Terrace and Falmouth by the Sea for their wonderful care for Bev.

Beverly loved animals. In her memory, any donations would be appreciated to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington ME 04938, or you may make a donation to your local humane society.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.