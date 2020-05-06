Bill Fulton (1935-2020)

BANGOR - Bill Fulton peacefully passed with his loving wife by his side at Eastern Maine Medical Center, on May 4, 2020.

Bill was born on Dec. 9, 1935 in Putnam, Conn., the only child of William W. Fulton Sr. and Virginia Tinkham Fulton. He grew up in southern New England.

In 1954, he joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Colorado before being honorably discharged.

Bill was a master craftsman who had his own building construction business specializing in the restoration of buildings built in the colonial period.

In 1961, Bill married Norma Williams. In 1977, they moved to Northport, where they owned and operated a small tourist business. In 1971, Bill and his wife joined the square dance community.

He loved square dancing and became a skilled square dance caller that had an outstanding singing voice with an impressive range. He taught hundreds of people to dance and called dances throughout New England for more than 40 years. He earned the Local Legions award and was recognized by Caller Lab for his work in promoting square dancing. During this time, Bill purchased a campground where he built a large recreation hall where he hosted many square dances and hosted several square dance callers from around the United States. Bill continued to build homes and restore colonial period homes up until the summer of 2019. Bill continued calling locally right up until a week prior to his hospitalization.

Bill was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Norma of 59 years. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date with date and time yet to be determined.