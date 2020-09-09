Billie Anne Wheeler, formerly of Temple, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 in Red Springs, N.C. with her husband at her side.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Wheeler of Red Springs; daughter, Karrie Andersch and her husband Kevin; son, Keith Wheeler, his wife Sandi and their daughter Sydney; sister, Darlene Platt; brother Wilkie Platt, his wife Norma; sister-in-law, Maxine Platt Belanger; brother-in-law, Dan Gazette; nieces and nephews, Melissa Platt Wiliams, Barry Platt, Nathan Platt, Craig Platt, Leeann Rosa and Jason Platt.

Billie Anne was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Platt; her brothers, Jarad and Dale Platt; and her nephew, Wilkie Jon Platt.

Her family will have a celebration of life at a later date.