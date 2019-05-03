Birdell (Bert) B. Dunham, Jr. (1931-2019)

FARMINGTON - Birdell (Bert) B. Dunham, Jr., beloved husband for 60 years to the late Merilyn May (Martin) died peacefully on April 29, 2019 at Sandy River Nursing Home.

The son of Birdell Sr. and Wilma G. (Durrell) Bartlett, Bert was born on April 14, 1931 in Farmington.

Bert was drafted into the U.S. Army in August 1955 and served in Korea as a transport driver for the 82nd Ordnance Heavy Maintenance Company. Bert was honorably discharged at the rank of SP4 on May 31, 1962.

Bert married the love of his life Merilyn M. Martin on June 6, 1958 and became "Daddy" to Merilyn’s children, Shelby and David and then in May1959 to his youngest son Jeff.

Bert was employed as a truck driver for most of his life, retiring in 2008 from E.L. Vining & Son. Bert liked country music and watching NASCAR racing but most of all he loved his wife and family. He worked hard all his life to provide for them and late in life, he took on the role of primary care-giver to his wife, Merilyn and lovingly cared for her until her death in September 2018. Bert will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren but will live on with Mom in our hearts forever.

Bert is survived by his children, Jeffrey L. Dunham and his significant other, Cathy King of Wilton, Barbara Hand and her husband, Larry Hand of Dryden, Deborah Dalot and her husband, Fred of Jay, David Brackett and his wife, Jo of Leeds, Shelby Scully and her husband, Bill of West Hartford, Conn., and Birdell (Sonny) B. Dunham III and his wife, Linda of Wilton.

Bert is also survived by his sister, Beverly Gendreau and her husband, Phil of Casco, his sisters-in-law, Phyllis Martin of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Maureen Moore of Verona Island and Bonita Oakes of Bangor and many nieces and nephews.

Bert was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife, Merilyn May (Martin), his brothers Roger Smith and Leonard Durrell, and his grandson, Lawrence (Larry) Hand.

Bert's family would like to thank Patty Parker, of Androscoggin Homecare & Hospice and the staff at Sandy River Nursing Home for their gentle and compassionate care during this difficult time.

There are no calling hours. Burial with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton on Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 PM.

Donations in Bert's name may be made to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, Maine 04347 or online at foundation@travismillsfoundation.org

Cremation and graveside services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.