Blaine Allen Tibbetts (1962-2019)

WILTON - Blaine Allen Tibbetts, 57, passed away on July 8, 2019, at his home in Wilton. He was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on January 10, 1962, the son of Raymond and Constance (Barker) Tibbetts. He was educated in the schools of Farmington and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1981. Over the years, Blaine worked as a truck driver. He was a member of the Mustang Maniacs of Maine car group. Blaine enjoyed fishing and going to Walmart.

Blaine is survived by; his mother, Connie Tibbetts of Wilton; sisters, Vickie Gordon of Ohio; Judi Pingree of Wilton; brothers, Rick Tibbetts of Industry, Scott Tibbetts of Farmington; daughter, Karyn and grandson, Jeremiah; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Jim Page. He was predeceased by; his father, Raymond Tibbetts; and son, Blaine Jr.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.