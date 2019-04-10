Blanche A. (Levasseur) Abraham (1959-2019)

WEST FORKS - Blanche A. (Levasseur) Abraham, 78, passed away April 8, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan.

She was born March 13, 1941 in Fort Kent, the daughter of Leo and Hazel (Allain) Levasseur.

She graduated from Bingham High School in 1959. On Dec. 5, 1959 she married Harry Abraham in Boston, Mass. She was employed in several jobs during her working career including part-time bartender at the Marshall Hotel, cook for Downeast White Water and more recently as a cook for Magic Falls Rafting. Blanche was a member of The Forks Fish and Game Association, West Forks Registrar, tax collector and school board member, UKVAS Ambulance director.

Blanche enjoyed knitting, crocheting, hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, was a wildlife enthusiast, enjoyed all aspects of nature, and was a fantastic baker, a talent she shared with many friends and family with her delicious pies.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harry J. Abraham; 3 daughters, Julie Kinder and husband Brian of Morristown, New Jersey, Laurie Laweryson and companion Carol Paul of North Anson, Natalie Abraham of Madison; 2 sons, John Abraham and wife Rhonda of Pittsfield, Michael Abraham and wife Laura of North Yarmouth; special friend, Carlene Cates of Madison; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and canine companion Loki. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel and Leo Levasseur and brother, Leo “Pete” Levasseur.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Blanche’s memory to West Forks Rescue, PO Box 21, West Forks, ME 04985.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.