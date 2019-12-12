Blanche S. Robinson (1932-2019)

RENO, NV - Blanche S. Robinson, 87, of Reno, NV, formerly of Livermore, died of a stroke on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Renown Medical Center in Reno, NV.

She was born April 19, 1932, in New Sharon, a daughter of Arthur Burtt and Helen (York) Sawyer.

She attended New Sharon High School, and after graduation went to Beauty School to become a hair stylist where she worked at Julies Hair Salon in Farmington.

On July 27, 1952, she married the love of her life, Lloyd Robinson, in New Sharon. Blanche and Lloyd moved to Bell, Calif. where their first child, Barbara, was born in 1959. In 1961, their twins, Don and Dale, were born in the old Farmington Hospital and two years later, the family returned to Escondido, Calf., where she was for several years the co-owner of The Big Wig while converting the “Red Barn," an Escondido Landmark, into a family home, complete with a swimming Pool.

In subsequent years, the family moved to Simi Valley, Calif. and Reno, NV, before returning to Franklin County in 1996, where they have since resided in East Wilton and Livermore. In 2004 after her husband’s death, she moved to her son Dale’s home and remained there until 2015 when she moved to Reno, NV, to live with her daughter, Barbara. She will be remembered by all for her wonderful sense of humor, happy disposition and willingness to always help relatives and friends in need. She was a brilliant hair stylist; seamstress, homemaker, and hostess always ready to entertain guests. She especially enjoyed sewing, cooking, and decorating. In addition, the Robinson family has worked as a team restoring many houses, including houses currently owned by Don and Dale. She was an active member of the East Wilton Union Church and then Fayette Baptist Church where she did the weekly decorations and volunteering. She will be remembered by family for her wonderful smile, always singing and happy attitude. She was truly a wise woman and the matriarch of the family and a teacher that highly impacted their lives. Throughout the years she had many names including Aunt Bunny, Mom, Gram and Grandma Honey. The family will remember the joys and difficulties of their many cross country trips.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ramirez and husband, Mike of Reno, NV; sons, Donald Robinson and Dale Robinson and wife Pamela all of Livermore; brother Arthur Sawyer of Brockton, Mass.; and sister, Angie Bolotin of Escondido, Calif.; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jenna, Jerri-Lynn Arreola, and Joy Evans and husband Barrett, Jamie Enman and husband Zach and Shelby Robinson and great-grandchildren, Juliette McCaskey, Jonathan and Jordan Seixas, Cyrus and Lucias Evans, Dean, Noah and Annie Enman; lifelong friend Vernie Heald; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lloyd W. Robinson and brothers, Albert Sawyer, Richard Sawyer and Malcom Sawyer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Following the interment, all are invited to the Center for a comfort reception. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family asks that memories and tributes be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.