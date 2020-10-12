Blandine M. Frost (1923-2020)

SKOWHEGAN - Blandine M. Frost died surrounded by love on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, at the age of 97. She was the heart of a family who will miss her deeply.

Blandine was born March 16, 1923 in Chesterville, a daughter of Calbert C. Mosher and Madelane E. Toothaker. On July 3, 1940 she married the love of her life Royce W. Frost. Together they raised six children, Carmeline Emmons, Cheryl White, Carolyn McCarthy, Colette Nightingale, Royce Frankie Frost and Jack W. Frost Sr.

Working together, Royce and Blandine founded Frost Cedar Products in Embden, Maine where she was a bookkeeper for 40 years. Blandine was a very active member of the community, receiving an award for 60 years of membership in the Somerset County Extension Home Makers Council as well as many years of being involved with the North Anson Woman’s Club. Blandine treasured her family and made a quilt for each of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and most of her great-great grandchildren. With a count of close to 100 descendants, that is quite a feat.

Blandine is survived by her children, Carmeline and Douglas Emmons of Norridgewock, Colette and Carroll Nightingale of Skowhegan, Frank and Debra Frost of Embden and Jack and Robin Frost of Anson; her sister, Shirley Tracy and husband Lee of Brunswick; 19 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; and 28 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; Sister-in-law, Emma Mosher; lifelong friend, Sophie Libby; and long term caregiver and friend Pat Field.

Blandine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Royce W. Frost; brothers, Herbert Mosher, Philip Holt, Norman Mosher; sisters Ruth Knowlan and Phyllis Gordon; daughters Cheryl White and Carolyn McCarthy; granddaughter Carlene Woodbury; great-grandson, Sam White lll; great granddaughter Jennifer Woodbury, great-great grandson River Lawrence; nephew, Harland Clemens; niece, Glenda Faye; as well as her aunt, Methyl Day.

Blandine’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Care and Comfort Home Care, Northern Lights Hospice and Redington General Fairview Hospital. The genuine care given to Blandine and her family is greatly appreciated.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where the use of masks, social distancing, and limiting of up to 75 people in the facility at any one-time will be observed. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11 am at the Center where the aforementioned Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Committal services will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton where up to 100 may attend. You are kindly encouraged to RSVP in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com, where you can also share memories and photos. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial donations in her memory to Northern Lights Hospice, 325 D Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, ME 04901.