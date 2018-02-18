Bobbie Jo Foster (1972-2018)

AUGUSTA – Bobbie Jo Foster, 45, of New Sharon, died early Tuesday evening at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by her family.

She was born in Farmington, Sept. 3, 1972, a daughter of Robert and Gail (Taylor) Thompson and attended Mt. Blue High School. In 2001, she graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta. She was employed as a fraud analyst at Barclay’s Card Center in Wilton. Bobbie Jo lived life to the fullest; enjoying gambling from trips to the casino’s to scratch tickets, enjoyed fishing, and loved animals.

She will be lovingly remembered for her spontaneous trips and her love of traveling. She is loved by her family; daughter, Ceaira Kelley and fiancé, Mark of Lisbon Falls; sons, Dillon Kelley of Skowhegan and his fiancé, Mary of Thorndike and Parker Foster of New Sharon; a grand-daughter, Mackenzie of Skowhegan; parents, Robert and Gail (Taylor) Thompson of New Sharon; sisters, Tammy Fifield of New Sharon, Liza Lunt and her husband, Jason of New Sharon, Carrie Maxim and her husband, Chris of Chesterville, and Barbie Brann and her husband, Rusty of Wilton; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; her fiancé, Bill of Nebraska.

A Celebration of Bobbie Jo’s life will be held at the Farmington Legion Hall on Sunday, February 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered to her son, Parker’s Education Fund, c/o Robert and Gail Thompson, 325 Swan Road, New Sharon, ME 04955. Memories and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.