Bonnie J. Mathieu (1938-2017)

WATERVILLE - Bonnie Mathieu died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at the age of 79. When she took her last breath she was being held lovingly by her husband Armand Mathieu of 59 years, her daughters Julie Mathieu and Linda Nelson, and their husbands Wayne Allen and Greg Nelson, respectively. Stubborn until the end, she held onto life until her son Michael Mathieu and his wife Beth Erlander were able to visit from Colorado. Michael lives with quadriplegia and it was the first time he had been on an airplane since his injury five years ago.

Bonnie was born in Edison (formally Raritan Township), New Jersey on May 16, 1938 to Adam and Elizabeth Beyer. She attended Perth Amboy High School in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Soon after high school, she was introduced to Armand and they quickly fell in love and were married on July 12, 1958.

She quickly leapt into motherhood and by 1964 she had three beautiful children: Julie, Linda and Michael. Much of her energy and passion went into being an excellent wife, mother, homemaker and also a caretaker for her mother Elizabeth. She had a special knack for making birthday parties fun with special cakes and games, making awesome outfits for Halloween and other occasions, preparing fabulous food around the holidays and other gatherings, and finding four leaf clovers.

She was a rock in the family. She was always there. She had a big heart. She knew how to listen. She took care of bumps and bruises and cuts and fixed clothing and disseminated special clippings from the newspapers and news of all the extended family. For ten years she satisfied some of her love of plants by working seasonally at Longfellow's Greenhouses in Manchester, Maine. Later, she worked part-time for Armand's business Maine Business Solutions in Oakland, Maine. She was a long time active member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Waterville, Maine.

Some of her special interests included, cooking, reading, sewing, gardening, painting, making pesto, birds, music, crossword puzzles, and crafts. She had a great sense of humor, and was quiet, gentle, compassionate and will be dearly missed by her family. She was courageous to the highest order, surviving five bouts of cancer over 25 years!

As mentioned above, she is survived by her husband and children and her one grandchild Ryan Copeland and his partner Ella. Her brother Allan Beyer and his wife Barbara and their three children Kathy DelGiorno, Ken Beyer, and Chris Beyer. Her niece Rose Lovecchio and nephew Bruce Mast.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 16th, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 36 Cool St., Waterville, Maine. A reception will follow in the basement of the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael S Mathieu Special Needs Trust, c/o Beth Erlander, 905 Rosewood Ave., Boulder, Colo. 80304, which directly supports Bonnie's son Michael, who relies on the generosity of friends and family to support himself as a quadriplegic recovering from a spinal cord injury five years ago.

