Bonnie Lynn Oakes (1967-2019)

CLINTON - Bonnie Lynn Oakes, 51, of Clinton went to be with her Savior on Jan. 25, 2019.

She fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Her final weeks were spent being loved and cared for by her daughters, son-in-law, and five grandchildren.

Bonnie was born in Waterville on April 10, 1967 to Raymond Oakes and Lorraine Quimby. She was never married but had two children with her first love and high-school sweetheart, Timothy Lizzotte. She spent most of her early adult years being a mother and homemaker. Through the years, she was employed in various industries, including hospitality, foodservice, and agriculture.

Bonnie’s daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren have been blessed to have spent so much time with her these past few years. The memories made during this time will last forever. Her grandchildren adored “Nana” and she adored them. The New Beginnings Church family are blessed to have known Bonnie. She amazed everyone with how she handled her incredible health challenges, chronic pain, and disability. She faced it all with dignity, grace, zero complaining, and an incredible sense of humor despite it all.

Bonnie leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Chris Harrington; her grandchildren, Adalia, Anaya, Avaya, and Honor Harrington; her daughter, Sarah Stottlemyer; her grandson, Odin Stottlemyer; her siblings Brenda Oakes, Bill Oakes, Dana Oakes, and Carol Temple; and her very close friend, Robin Householder. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents.

A Celebration of Life for Bonnie will be held on Saturday, February 2, at 5:00 p.m., at New Beginnings Church of God, 392 Main Street, Waterville.

For those who desire, donations in Bonnie’s memory may be made to Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, 304 Main Street, Waterville, ME 04901. Bonnie’s family would like to acknowledge and thank those who provided her with exceptional end-of-life care, especially Casie, Nancy, and Dr. Dohner.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.