Bonnie Yeaton (1944-2017)

Bonnie Lee Baker Yeaton, the daughter of Robert Paul and Roberta Lorette Baker, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 29, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

She was born in Farmington on Aug. 21, 1944. She is predeceased by her husband David Norman Yeaton, to whom she was married for 35 years, as well as her brother David Paul Baker.

Bonnie is survived by her sisters Victoria Baker of California, Pat (Charlie) Hughes of Kansas, and sister-in-law Stacy Baker of Dixfield, Maine. She leaves behind three loving daughters: Beth (John) Evans of New Sharon, Traci (Junior) Trzop of New Brunswick, Canada, and Jody (Brian) Harmon of Farmington. She cherished her six grandchildren: Kelsey (Ricardo) Whitely, Taylor Hollingdale, John David Evans, Justin Evans, Rebecca Harmon, and Molly Harmon. She was blessed to welcome her first great grandchild into the world, Jacelynn Mae Whitely of Fort Kent. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in the USA and Canada.

Saturday, Oct. 14 the family will host a celebration of her life in Wilton, Maine, at Calzolaio Pasta Company at 284 A Main Street, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has created a Mt. Blue Field Hockey scholarship in Bonnie Yeaton’s name. Any donations to this scholarship can be sent to Jody Harmon at Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington, Maine. Checks can be made payable to Mt. Blue High School, please put in memo BYFHS.

Beautifully said by her grandson, John David: “Nana made all of her grandchildren feel proud of themselves." She was loved by many and will be immensely missed.